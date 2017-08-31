74.3% of Leitrim workers travel to work by car

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) today (31st August 2017) published Census 2016 Profile 6 Commuting in Ireland.

The report shows that in April 2016 the number of people travelling to work, school or college stood at 2,962,550, an increase of 9.3% on the 2011 figure.

There were 1,875,773 people commuting to work in April 2016, an increase of 10.7% on 2011. There were large increases in bus and train use (up 22% and 19.7% respectively), while the number cycling to work rose by 43% on 2011.



Leitrim highlights from Profile 6 Commuting in Ireland

Majority of working commuters in Leitrim travel by car

In April 2016, 8,666 people living and working in County Leitrim (74.3%) travelled to work by car, compared to 65.6% of commuters nationally.

While 9.3% of working commuters nationally used public transport, just 1.1% of those in Leitrim did so. A further 0.4% cycled, while 6.0% walked.

Travel times increasing

Commuting times rose in every county and the national average commuting time in April 2016 was 28.2 minutes, up from 26.6 minutes in 2011. Commuters in Cork had an average travel time of 27.4 minutes, compared to 25.8 minutes in 2011.

Just under three in ten Leitrim commuters (27.0%) were travelling for less than 15 minutes, compared to 31.7% in Census 2011. Nationally, 22.9% of commuters had a commute of under 15 minutes. In April 2016, 10.0% of commuters in the county spent an hour or more travelling compared to 7.9% in 2011, while 4.2% had a commute of over 90 minutes, as against 3.5% five years previously.

Commuting into and out of the county

There were 5,397 Leitrim residents working in the county, while 2,184 people commuted into the county for work. A further 4,210 people commuted to work outside the county, giving a net loss of 2,026 in the working population.

Student commuters Among primary school children, 55.8% travelled to school by car, while 14.5% (559) walked. The percentage travelling by bus fell to 25.5% from 30.1% in 2011, while 0.4% of students cycled to school.

The number of secondary school children walking to school increased by 25 to 345, accounting for 14.2% of secondary students, while 46.5% went to school by car, compared to 42.2% in 2011.Over 1 in 3 (35.4%) travelled by bus, while 0.3% cycled to school.

A summary of some of the headline results from Census 2016 for County Leitrim, together with comparisons for Connacht and the State as a whole are attached for information.

Means of Commuting to work

Leitrim Connacht State

No. who travelled by car 8,666 151,344 1,229,966

% who travelled by car 74.3% 72.8% 65.6%

% who used public transport 1.1% 2.5% 9.3%

% who cycled 0.4% 1.6% 3.0%

% who walked 6.0% 8.0% 9.3%

Duration of Journey

No. whose journey took 90 minutes or more 495 5,423 52,798

% whose journey took 90 minutes or more 4.2% 2.6% 2.8%

% whose journey took 1 hour or more 10.0% 8.4% 10.7%

% whose journey took less than 15 minutes 27.0% 28.3% 22.9%

Commuters in/out of the county

No. working in the county of usual residence 5,397 124,615 1,036,775

No. working outside the county of usual residence 4,210 52,284 552,916

No. commuting into the county to work 2,184 43,609 543,062

Net Gain/Loss in working population -2,026 -8,675 -9,854

Children at school aged between 5 and 12 years

No. who walked to school 559 7,467 128,218

% who walked to school 14.5% 12.0% 23.5%

% who went to school by car 55.8% 69.2% 59.8%

% who travelled to school by bus 25.5% 13.5% 10.3%

% who cycled to school 0.4% 0.8% 1.3%

Students at school or college aged between 13 and 18 years

No. who walked to school 345 4,794 74,111

% who walked to school 14.2% 11.7% 21.2%

% who went to school by car 46.5% 51.0% 43.4%

% who travelled to school by bus 35.4% 33.4% 28.5%

% who cycled to school 0.3% 0.8% 2.1%