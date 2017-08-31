Successful online campaign brings new families to north Leitrim village

In an amazing success story, a small north Leitrim community has not only brought new families to their village, they have also secured the future of the village's two-teacher school.

Scoil Mhic Diarmada, the national school in the village of Kiltyclogher, north Leitrim, had faced the prospect of losing one of its teachers due to falling student numbers. However an innovative on-line campaign by Kilty Live, has actually resulted in a doubling of the school's enrolment, from 12 to 24, all in matter of weeks.

The additional students have come from the fact that six families have decided to move to the village as a result of an online campaign.

After coming to visit the locality, the families jumped at the chance to move to rural Leitrim and the Leitrim Observer understands the first family has moved to the village in recent days.



