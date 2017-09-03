Improve your health through Taoist Tai Chi Arts in Leitrim

Tai Chi is a gentle art of health and well-being suitable for people of all ages and health conditions and is a form of exercise that both promotes health and relieves stress.

The benefits include: improved circulation, balance and posture; increased strength and flexibility; and reduced stress. With regular practice, these internal arts reach deep inside the body to benefit the entire physiology including the tendons, joints, spine, connective tissue and internal organs.

The slow, gentle movements allow every part of the body to be exercised without strain, releasing tension and reducing stress restoring the calmness and peace of mind that is often lost through the desires and anxieties of daily life. In the language of today, this art is green. No special equipment or facilities are required.

Comfortable footwear, loose clothing and some floor space are all that are needed. It is done both at home and with others, the social aspect making it more likely you will persist with your practice. It is pleasurable and asks the body to do what it is designed to do. Also as the body and mind cannot be separated each step in the training is intended to help the mind return to stillness, clarity and wisdom, and the body to a balanced, relaxed and healthy state.

New autumn beginner classes are now starting in Boyle, Carrick-on Shannon, Four-mile House, Roscommon and Longford town. Call in to our free introductory classes at the following locations: Convent Primary School, Carrick Road, Boyle, Monday evening September 4, 7pm- 8.15pm; The Studio (over Now Doc) Inver Gael, Carrick-on-Shannon, Tuesday September 5, 7.30-9.30pm; Kilbride Community Centre, Four Mile House, Wednesday September 6, 10.30am- 12pm; Temperance Hall Longford, Wednesday, September 6, 7.30- 9.30pm; The Studio (over Now Doc) Inver Gael, Thursday September 7, 10.30am-12.30pm.

For information on local daytime and evening classes, call us on: 089-4482769, email us at info@taoist.ie, visit us online at: www.taoist.ie. The Taoist Tai Chi Society of Ireland is a charitable, community based, voluntary organisation.