'The Weir' at the Backstage Theatre in Longford

Conor McPhearson’s award winning play The Weir launches the autumn season at Backstage Theatre this Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2.

From the author of the Seafarer, The Weir won the Olivier award for best new play when it was first staged on the west end and has gone on to be a global success.

Heralded as a “masterpiece” by The Guardian Decadent Theatre’s production features a stellar cast including Frankie McCafferty and Garrett Keogh and has garnered rave reviews across the board; the Irish Examiner gave it a “perfectly measured” four stars and yet another four star rating from The Mail on Sunday who called it a “first rate production.”

On a stormy night in Brendan’s pub, isolated above a Leitrim town, the men are gathering for their evening pint.

The arrival of a stranger in their midst – a beautiful woman – spurs them to impress her with stories.

They are stories of souls past, spirits present and spectres unforeseen.

One story, however, is more haunting, more sinister and more real than any of them could have foreseen.

Quietly compelling and strangely chilling, Decadent’s production marks the second major Irish revival of this undoubted modern classic.

On its premiere in 1997, The Weir won the Evening Standard, Critics’ Circle and Olivier Awards for Best New Play, and established McPherson’s eerie tale as a masterpiece of modern theatre.

Following an eight month run on Broadway, the New York Times described the play as “beautiful and devious” and hailed the playwright, as “a first-rate story-teller.”

Tickets for The Weir are available on (043) 33 47888, from Farrell Coy in Longford Town or online on www.backstage.ie.