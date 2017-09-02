Free workshops in Leitrim this Autumn

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton will host a series of free workshops during the autumn months.

The Migration Project with Rachel Webb

This series of six art workshops for children aged 8-12 starts on Tuesday, September 19 at the Glens Centre in Manorhamilton, each session running from 5.30 - 7.30.

Looking at how and why birds and people migrate into and out of Ireland, the similar and different reasons for leaving home to travel to a faraway place, we will be watching short videos, playing games, making bird masks, models, paintings and video.

Although the participants will learn about bird migration, and about why people from other countries come to live here, the emphasis will be on fun and making things.

Writing Workshops with Mary Branley

Mary Branley is an award winning poet, musician and writer whose poetry has been widely anthologised including Windharp Irish Poetry since 1916, (Ed Niall Mc Monigle) Penguin Ireland, Dublin, Sept 2015 and The Field Day Anthology of Irish Writing (Vol IV), Cork University Press, 2002.

Her work has been translated into both Spanish and Catalan.

Recent poems have appeared in Australian online publications Mascara Review, and Cordite Poetry Review.

She received the Patrick and Katherine Kavanagh Fellowship in 2008, numerous residencies at Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Cill Rialaig Arts Centre, Heinrich Boll Cottage.

'Writing Together' will consist of eight workshops every Saturday at 1pm until 3pm from September 9 until October 28.

The 'Poetry Clinic' will consist of two workshops on Monday, November 6 and Monday, November 13 from 7pm - 9pm.

Taking place in The Glens Centre, New Line. Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Limited places in each workshop. Please contact The Glens Centre to book your place - (071) 9855833.