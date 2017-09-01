Leitrim families received €310,155 to help with back to school costs

Almost €900,000 in Government funding has been paid to 2,652 families in Sligo and Leitrim this month to help them meet the back to school costs.

The Back to School Allowance is paid to parents to assist them in purchasing uniforms and footwear for the return to school this week. This year, children and parents benefitted from an increase of up to €50 from the scheme.

Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin said: “I am delighted to announce that 900 families in Leitrim and 1,752 in Sligo have benefitted from this funding. Sligo families received €582,325 in funding and Leitrim families received €310,155.

“Parents face significant costs at the start of every school year. The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is one of the single most effective ways for the Government to help families with school costs.

“This year some 194,000 children around the country will benefit from an increase to the payment of up to €50.

“Fine Gael is committed to ensuring that the Government offers a helping hand when it’s needed, to ensure everyone gets a fair chance and reaches their full potential.

“By helping parents with back to school costs, providing 2,800 extra teachers and 1,000 extra SNAs in our schools around the country, we will create a Republic of Opportunity and a brighter future for the children of Ireland.”