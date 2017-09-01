Leitrim and Donegal links for grand marshal of the 2018 New York St Patrick's Day parade

A third generation Irish American who traces her roots to counties Leitrim and Donegal, has been named as the grand marshal of the 2018 New York City St Patrick's Day parade.

Loretta Brennan Glucksman is chairman emeritus of the American Ireland Fund and one of Irish America’s best-known and respected philanthropists.

The Irish Voice publication in the US notes that, in addition to her role in the American Ireland Fund, Glucksman is best known for co-founding Glucksman Ireland House at New York University with her late husband Lew Glucksman, a financier and ardent supporter of the Irish arts who passed away in 2006.

The 2018 New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place on Saturday, March 17.



