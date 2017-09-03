Leitrim's got plenty to blog about

Leitim has been the location for two travel bloggers this summer and Leitrim Tourism Network is planning to host a third in November. Blogging, Vlogging (video blogging) and social media marketing is now the most effective way to market a tourism destination or event according to Failte Ireland.

Blogger Stephanie Buckley from Eat Sleep Chic visited Leitrim for three days, hosted by Leitrim Tourism Network with support from Leitrim Tourism, she visited Fenagh, Carrick -on-Shannon, Leitrim Village, Dromahair, Glenfarne, Rossinver and Manorhamilton.

From cycling the Blueway with Electric Bike Trails to paddling with Way to Go Adventures, visits to Fenagh and Creevalea Abbeys, dipping her toe in the Glenaniff river and foraging with Leitrim Landscapes Guided Walks, Stephanie was in need of sustenance at the various cafes and restaurants that hosted her, a massage at Ardvarney Country Lodge and a dip in the hot tub at The Old Rectory.

Stephanie was wowed by the greenness, friendliness, standard of food and incredible landscape, she dubbed it Lovely Laid Back Leitrim. For more information visit; http://eatsleepchic.ie/category/travel-2/page/2/

Vlogger Janet Newenham, Journalist on the Run, also spent time in Fenagh and Dromahair. With her drone, she got fantastic footage during her trip of both areas and stayed at The Old Rectory Fenagh and Castle View B&B Dromahair. Recently Lough Gill made it to the top 60 scenic places to visit in Ireland, a list compiled by Janet from travel bloggers. For more information visit; http://journalistontherun.com/?s=Leitrim

The next meeting of Leitrim Tourism Network will take place on Tuesday Sep 6th 11am at Leitrim Development Company office. If you are interested in joining or would like to get some more information, please come along, all welcome. e mail leitrimtourismnetwork@gmail.com www.leitrimtourismnetwork.com