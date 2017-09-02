So today will get off to a fine start but there will be rain later

Any patches of mist and fog will clear this morning and it will be a dry start to the day with a few bright spells.

Sadly this won't last and Met Éireann say rain will move into Connacht from the Atlantic during the late morning and will gradually extend eastwards with some heavy and persistent falls likely.

Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees in moderate, south to southeast winds which will become fresh and gusty during the afternoon.



Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy and humid with further outbreaks of rain and patches of mist and fog also. The rain will be heavy initially but will gradually ease as the night goes on. It will be a mild night, with lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate or fresh, southerly winds.