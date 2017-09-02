Second rescue in Garavogue river in matter of weeks

For the second time in a matter of days, gardaí in Sligo have prevented a drowning tragedy.

Four officers went into the Garavogue river in Sligo town at around 1.30am last Wednesday in order to rescue a woman in her twenties.

Due to the heavy rainfall the conditions were particularly dangerous at the time.

According to local media reports given the strength of the currents, it took the efforts of the four officer to rescue the woman.

The high tide meant the water was chest-high on the members in question.

This is the second rescue that gardaí have been involved at this particular spot in a matter of weeks.

Over the August Bank holiday weekend, Garda Stephen Fahy and good samaritan Adam McGoldrick were hailed as heroes after they dived into the river to save a man who was fully clothed.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article please contact the Samaritans on 116123 or visit the website on www.samaritans.org.

Pieta House can be contacted on 1800 247 247. For more information on Pieta House visit www.pieta.ie.