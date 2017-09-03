Bad start but the weather to get better today

A humid day today, cloudy to start with patchy drizzle. It will brighten up during the day, especially inland where warm sunny spells will develop. Highs between 17 and 21 degrees in light winds.

Tonight

Tonight will be mild and humid with patchy mist, drizzle and fog. Lows of 13 or 14 degrees in light winds that will freshen from the southwest towards morning.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will see outbreaks of rain cross the province during the morning and early afternoon. Brighter, fresher conditions to follow. Highs of 16 to 18 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest wind.