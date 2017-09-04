Cloudy with outbreaks of rain today

It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain at first today, clearing eastwards to give bright spells for a time. Clouding over again this evening with further rain developing. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest wind.



Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain, some heavy. Clearing to showers later. Lows of 11 to 13 degrees in a light southwest wind that will veer westerly by morning.