Mohill vet practice are finalists for Veterinary Practice of the Year award

John and Paula Quinn and their staff at Ashwood Veterinary Centre in Mohill has been listed as finalists for Veterinary Practice of the Year in the It's Your Field Animal Health All Star Awards.

The couple said "We were delighted to be nominated at the national level for our service, dedication and professionalism. Feeling fantastic."

Message of congrats have flooded in since with many complimenting the practice saying "ye provide a brilliant service to us all in our community."

Other Facebook comments stated "Fantastic practice and excellent customer service, you wholeheartedly deserve to win."

"Fantastic news and well deserved",

"No surprise all the staff are fantastic with animals and people."

Ashwood Veterinary Centre is a mixed practice with a wide range of patients including companion animals and farm animals. The practice was established in July 2001 by John Quinn, as primarily a two vet large animal practice. The new clinic was opened in 2005. It is a purpose built 3000sq. foot building designed to cater to all aspects of animal care. It has grown and developed into a modern 6 vet mixed practice with hospital accreditation.



