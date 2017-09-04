Proposed lock closure at Rooskey this October

Waterways Ireland has advised Masters and owners of vessels that due to essential lock maintenance (Lock Gate Replacement) Rooskey and Victoria Locks will be closed to all navigation traffic from, October 16, this year.

Limited passage will be facilitated between October 9 and October 16 while contractors mobilise on site.

Lock Gate Replacement is scheduled to take approximately three months.

Waterways Ireland has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works.