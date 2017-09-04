€3.75m allocated for construction of 24 local authority homes in Carrick-on-Shannon

Sligo – Leitrim TD and Assistant Government Whip, Tony McLoughlin, has announced that €3,743,850 is being allocated to Leitrim County Council for the construction of 24 new homes under the Governments Local Authority Housing Construction Programme under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

The 24 New Social Homes comprising 16 x 2-bed houses and 8 x 3-bed houses) will be built at Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon.

McLoughlin told www.leitrimobserver.ie he is delighted to see that further funding is being allocated to Leitrim County Council to build new housing units. Just this month, I have spoken to Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy about the need for greater investment in housing in Sligo and Leitrim and I am delighted to see these new houses getting the green light,” he concluded.