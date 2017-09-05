Communities in Leitrim urged to organise events for Positive Ageing Week

Age Action is calling on the community groups in Leitrim to organise events around the county for Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week which takes place between Monday, 25th September and Sunday, 1st October.

This is the 15th year of Positive Ageing Week and the theme for 2017 is ‘Back to the Future’ which focuses on getting all generations celebrating ageing in their local community.

Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy & Communications, Age Action said, "Age Action’s mission is to make Ireland the best country in which to grow old and Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week is a hugely important part of that. We want to bring generations together in the community and celebrate all aspects of ageing. Last year over 550 events took place and this year our goal is to have 600 nationwide.

"People can organise whatever they wish - from a coffee morning to a Grandparents Day at local schools to dancercise to cooking – whatever they think would engage all age groups in their community. (See below for a list of event suggestions). With Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week just three weeks away, we need communities to help us make this Week the best ever."

Events need to be registered by 5pm, Friday, 15th September, 2017. For event ideas and information on how to register an event visit https://www.ageaction. ie/how-you-can-help/positive- ageing-week-2017-sponsored- bank-ireland , email paw@ageaction.ie or call 01 475 6989.

Suggested events include:

· ITea – Afternoon Tea & Technology Event;

· Intergenerational mornings - Mother/Daughter/Niece or Father/Son/Nephew

· Frugal Fridays – Cooking on a Budget workshop

· Eco, Historical and Forest Walks

· Dancercise, Chair Zumba; Musical or Ceol agus Craic Evenings

· Scrabble, Chess, Bridge and Boggle Clubs

· Coffee Mornings

· A Care and Repair Showcase event

· Bank of Ireland Online Banking Training

· Silver Surfer Awards