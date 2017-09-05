Opening of iconic boardwalk at Blueway in Drumshanbo

The Minister for the Department of Rural and Community Development, Minister Ring TD, has launched the iconic Shannon Blueway Boardwalk in Drumshanbo completing a 14km off-road, waterside Blueway trail, linking Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village.

The €500,000 support from the Department's Rural Recreation Fund enabled the Shannon Blueway to be extended from its terminus at Drumhauver Bridge along an attractive new walkway 600 metres long in total.

The walkway has been constructed partly on land, with a significant section, 160 metres long, floating over the water of Acres Lake.

The project involved the procurement and installation of the floating walkway, the construction of a new path linking the walkway to the services at Acres Lake, increased and improved parking provision, and a new viewing point and fishing stand.

