Smart Energy Action event in Carrick

An Energy Survey has been carried out in Carrick-on-Shannon this summer, as part of the NECS project organised by Good Energies Alliance Ireland (GEAI) and I.T. Sligo.

A Smart Energy Action event is now organised in Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, September 12, in The Bush Hotel from 10am – 2pm.

This will include the results of the Energy Survey, an exhibition, discussions on clean energy schemes and funding and the way forward for each town.

The event is free and refreshments and lunch are included. All welcome.

For further details, please contact GEAI at 087 2382324.