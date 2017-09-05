Pictured at the 2017 annual Sean Nós ar an tSionann Awards Ceremony are several children from across County Leitrim who won awards for their efforts, skill and outstanding achievements at the club this year. Well done everyone!

Carrick-on-Shannon Club Outstanding Achievers:

Aoife Guckian, Tess Smyth, Eimear Healy, Asha Sted, Laura Flanagan, Grace Henry, Megan McDonagh & Madeline Sted.

Outstanding achievements: Cathal McGovern, Jessica Lavin, Mathew McKeon & Emma Walsh, Drumshanbo.

Outstanding achievers: Abha & Olwyn McCartin, Sophie Gallogly, Daithi Connolly, Grace Brennan, Rhia Shortt & Ella Crinnigan, Ballinamore.

Outstanding achievements: Saoirse McWeeney, Ellie Sharkey, Sarah Kiernan. Mohill.

Mohill dancers of the Year: Korina Frankham & Laela Rice.

Drumshanbo Beginner of the Year - Rachel Guckian.