Councillors welcome social housing announcement for Carrick-on-Shannon

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire and Independent councillor, Des Guckian have both welcomed he recent confirmation that 24 social houses are to be constructed in Carrick-on-shannon.

Yesterday (Monday, September 4) Deputy Tony McLoughlin confirmed Leitrim County Council had been given the green light to proceed with the houses at Attyrory. He said €3,743,850 is being allocated to Leitrim County Council for the construction of 24 new homes under the Governments Local Authority Housing Construction Programme under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire said "I warmly welcome the news. In recent meetings with government TDs I was asked to outline issues and new needs in housing for those currently in rented accommodation was among those issues I outlined. I am seeing an increase in house values which is effecting the rental market.

"While landlords were happy with reasonable rents there is a move to increase rents and some landlords are choosing to sell houses now that the market is improving. As a result of this those renting are being asked to move and are finding it difficult to source new homes," she said in light of this the announcement was especially welcome.

Cllr Des Guckian said "In a town where there is enormous demand for Council housing, this is brilliant news. This is the second big achievement, in recent months, for Mary and her staff. Congratulations to them all."