Leitrim area deaths - Wednesday, September 6

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Marie McDonagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Marie McDonagh, née Tumulty, London and Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Coolfore, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on August 24th 2017, peacefully, following a prolonged illness, and surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Peter, Stephen and Paul, daughters-in-law Tracy and Vicky and Stephen’s partner Sarah, grandchildren Michael, Summer, Holly and Lucy, brother Jimmy, sisters Bernie, Vera and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Boyle on Thursday evening, from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving 8 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Deirdre Durkin, Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon



Deirdre Durkin, née Conlon, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at University College Hospital, Galway. Beloved wife of Mickey and much loved mother of Fidelma and Michelle. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law Francis and Brendan, grandchildren Ellen and Michael, brother Donal, sisters Denise and Shelagh, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening from 4.00 o’clock until 7.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna on Thursday morning, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery. No flowers please. House private.

Micheal Woods, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Micheal (Mick) Woods, Drumshanbo Co. Leitrim on Sunday, September 3, 2017. Peacefully surrounded by his family and friends and in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Sadly missed by his sons Fergal, Don and MacDara, daughter Fionnuala, sisters Eileen and Monica, sister-in-law Nancy, brother in law Pat, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 6th at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in Drumshanbo old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.



Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, Clontarf, Dublin / Drumlish, Co. Longford

Patrick (Paddy) Rogers late of Clontarf, Dublin and Drumlish, Co. Longford on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Anna. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son Jimmy, daughters Kathryn and Ciara, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Aoife and Patrick, sister Mary-Rose (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Removal today Wednesday to St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Josephine Cummins, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins, nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary on Monday, September 4, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass this Friday 8th at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.