Planning application for new pub/restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon

An application is to be lodged with Leitrim County Council seeking permission for a new pub and restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The application is in the name of Kelli and Robert Mulvey and seeks permission for the change of use/extension and demolition, as necessary, from an existing bank to a restaurant and public house at the existing National Irish Bank (Northern Bank), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The building is a protected structure and is adjacent to the current Bank of Ireland premises.

Permission is being sought to convert the ground floor into a public house/restaurant with public toilets and storage area.

Convert the existing rear storage yard into a smoking area and demolish existing outbuildings as necessary.

Convert the first floor area into a restaurant with public toilets and commercial kitchen and storage areas.

Convert the second floor area into a restaurant/function room with public toilets, office space and staff facilities.

Create pedestrian access to the existing car park to the rear, construct an external fire escape and proposed new signage to the front elevation.