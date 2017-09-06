Application
Planning being sought for service station in Drumkeerin
Fuel pumps, forecourt and deli area
An application is to be lodged with Leitrim County Council by Peadar Mackel for full planning permission for a 10 year permission to construct a petrol and diesel service station at Derrinweer, Drumkeerin.
The proposed development would comprise fuel pumps, forecourt, canopy, and underground fuel storage tanks.
It would also include a convenience store comprising retail floor space, a deli/restaurant, staff area, storage and public toilets.
Also proposed is a car wash, hard standing and car parking, free standing signage and entrance and exit onto the public road.
