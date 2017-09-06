Planning being sought for service station in Drumkeerin

An application is to be lodged with Leitrim County Council by Peadar Mackel for full planning permission for a 10 year permission to construct a petrol and diesel service station at Derrinweer, Drumkeerin.

The proposed development would comprise fuel pumps, forecourt, canopy, and underground fuel storage tanks.

It would also include a convenience store comprising retail floor space, a deli/restaurant, staff area, storage and public toilets.

Also proposed is a car wash, hard standing and car parking, free standing signage and entrance and exit onto the public road.