Green Door festival launched in Leitrim

Green-Door 2017 was launched last Wednesday, August 30 at The Dock Arts Centre by Cathaoirleach Finola Armstrong-McGuire.

Councillors, homeowners, volunteers and members of the public gathered to be the first to pick up this year’s brochures.

This will be the fourth Green-Door and it is a testament to all of the 39 homeowners, whose generosity of spirit and willingness to share their experiences, means that this festival is able to run again.

The aim of the weekend is to share experiences and information about building, designing and living sustainably. Co Leitrim is at the forefront of experimental and new ways of building where protecting the environment is paramount, and the festival offers an opportunity to showcase this wealth of knowledge and experience.

There is a huge diversity of buildings open to the public over the two days, from renovations, where everything used – from the derelict cottage itself - is recycled and repurposed (see Jane and Brain’s home (LMN41) and Brigit and Ron’s (SL08); to the new nearly zero energy builds such as Gerry and Una’s (SL12) or John and Kathy (SL11)

Many of the homes also offer examples of sustainable living such as Hans and Gaby – (of Organic Centre fame!) (LMN44) and Lyn and Steve (LMN26) with their alpacas, ducks and chickens and ever expanding gardens.

The current exhibition at The Dock ‘Thinking, Living, Dwelling’ was designed to underpin the Green-Door festival - they are hosting a complimentary series of talks around the theme of building and living.

The first up is on Saturday Sept 9 ‘The Sky Receiving’- a talk about home as a site of your making and creative perspectives on living where you create, with Leo Scarff, Dominic Stevens and Vanya Lambrecht Ward.

Green-Door brochures are now available at The Dock Arts Centre, The Glens Centre, Leitrim Sculpture Centre Manorhamilton, The Model Sligo, Sligo Tourist Office.Also on-line: http://bit.ly/2elmUiW.

You can also order a copy through the post: www.eventbrite.ie/e/green-door-brochure-2017-tic For more information please visit www.greendoorireland.ie

Pictured above at the launch of the Green Door festival in The Dock last week were Cllr Sinead Guckian, Jo Lewis, Co-ordinator of Green Door, Cllr Sean McGowan and Leo Scarff.

Front - Philip Delamere, Arts Officer, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Finola Armstrong-McGuire, who performed the official opening, Vanya Lambrecht-Ward and Sarah Searson, Director of The Dock. Photo by Willie Donnellan