Leitrim fans delight as Gilbert O’Sullivan confirmed for Sligo Live

Sligo Live is delighted to announce Gilbert O’Sullivan will headline the Festival’s Saturday night, October 28, 2017 in the Knocknarea Arena at 8.30 pm.

This will be the Waterford-born legend’s first ever Sligo appearance. Tickets for the all-seated show at €46.50 + s.c. are on sale now from www.sligolive.ie, Ticketmaster and the Hawk’s Well Theatre (071 9161518).

Gilbert O’ Sullivan boasts a truly prolific career, spanning generations with ease. He had a string of hits on both sides of the Atlantic which became instantly recognisable standards including ‘Nothing Rhymed’; ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’; ‘Clair’ & ‘Get Down’.

Festival co-producer, Rory O’Connor said “He is in the middle of his tour celebrating a 50 year career. He has been selling out venues all over and his Sligo date is his first Irish performance following his performance for BBC Radio 2 Proms in the Park on Saturday, September 9 at Hyde Park with a crowd of over 50,000 people.”

“He is bringing a big backing band with him to Sligo with full instrumentation and backing singers. Gilbert has a reputation as a wonderful performer and is sure to play a crowd–pleasing show.”

Gilbert’s first single was released in 1970 and almost overnight it achieved Top-Ten status In the UK charts. His debut album ‘Himself’ was littered with the most-perfect examples of his art and craftsmanship.

Top-10 singles were no longer surprises. Despite this amazing early success it wasn’t until 1972 where Gilbert firmly cemented himself amongst the world’s best with his critically acclaimed song, ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’, topped the US charts for an astonishing 6-weeks, The 2000s have seen Gilbert enjoying a career revival with The Berry Vest of Gilbert O'Sullivan returning him to the UK Top 20 in 2004, Gilbertville (2011) enjoying success in the UK and Japan where in 1994 he had a number 1 with the song Tomorrow, Today, and well-received performances at the 2008 Glastonbury Festival and London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2009.

2016’s 43 song 2CD anthology "Gilbert O’Sullivan: The Essential Collection" was a truly definitive career overview, stretching from before his first hit ‘Nothing Rhymed’ to his current single "I Guess I’ll Always Love You".

Gilbert is currently working on his brand new studio album in his recording studio in Jersey, alongside producer Ethan Johns.

Book your ticket today.