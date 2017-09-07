Calling all Leitrim people who like to sing in the shower

Do you love singing in the car or the shower but don't consider yourself a 'singer'? Then Sing Together social singing groups are for you - gospel, pop, sacred, folk and ballads.

They do a bit of everything. Learn easy harmonies, strengthen your voice, meet lovely people and have fun.

Groups will resume w/c commencing September 11.

Mondays, Manorhamilton, Bee Park, 7-9pm,

Wednesdays, Mohill, LAPWD building, 2-4pm, Ballinamore, Community Centre 7-9pm,

Thursdays, Carrick-on-Shannon, Market Yard 7-9pm.

Everyone welcome. Refreshments served. €10 per session or €50 for 6.

Contact Sarah for more information 087 7620523; sarah@sarahgarden.ie; www.sarahgarden.ie