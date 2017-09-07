Sing Together
Calling all Leitrim people who like to sing in the shower
If you love singing in the shower then Sing Together might just be the thing for you.
Do you love singing in the car or the shower but don't consider yourself a 'singer'? Then Sing Together social singing groups are for you - gospel, pop, sacred, folk and ballads.
They do a bit of everything. Learn easy harmonies, strengthen your voice, meet lovely people and have fun.
Groups will resume w/c commencing September 11.
Mondays, Manorhamilton, Bee Park, 7-9pm,
Wednesdays, Mohill, LAPWD building, 2-4pm, Ballinamore, Community Centre 7-9pm,
Thursdays, Carrick-on-Shannon, Market Yard 7-9pm.
Everyone welcome. Refreshments served. €10 per session or €50 for 6.
Contact Sarah for more information 087 7620523; sarah@sarahgarden.ie; www.sarahgarden.ie
