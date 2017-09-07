Start of construction on €233 million Center Parcs

A special Sod Turning Ceremony marking the start of construction work on the €233 million development at Center Parcs Longford Forest, Ballymahon, County Longford will take place tomorrow, Friday, September 8 at 2.30/3pm.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD and Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs will be in attendance to celebrate this important milestone for the project.

The €233 million development on a 400-acre site will create approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase, as they work towards an opening date in 2019.

Once open, the forest holiday village will have capacity for up to 2,500 guests and employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs.

Center Parcs estimates that, when operational, the new holiday village will add approximately €32 million to Ireland’s GDP per annum.