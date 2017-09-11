Put the kettle on for North West Hospice

Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s celebrates 25 Years this September 14. That’s the day when people everywhere will share a cup of coffee to support their local hospice and their vital work caring for people in their local communities nationwide.

It’s really easy to take part. Register at www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie to get your free Bewley’s fresh ground coffee pack or call North West Hospice on (071) 9170523. This year is Ireland’s 25th Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice since the major annual fundraiser first started in 1993 with some €34m raised to date.

Last year, North West Hospice raised over €110,000 through 300 coffee mornings. All money raised goes directly to North West Hospice essential palliative care services.

A whole host of celebrities including, Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Feehily, Boyzone star Keith Duffy, comedian Mario Rosenstock, Clelia Murphy and Dr. Ciara Kelly, are asking people nationwide to support this important campaign by hosting or attending a coffee morning.

Ambassador Mark Feehily said, “I am delighted and honoured to be the ambassador for Ireland's Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice 2017. It's the largest national fundraising campaign in the country and the longest running. Celebrating its 25th year 2017 is set to be the biggest and best yet!

"Most of us have come face to face with cancer in some shape or form and I am no different. Recently I have been even more inspired than ever to support hospice as so many people I know and their families are cared for both locally by North West Hospice and by hospices nationwide. Please join us and support Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning through hosting your own event and remember the most important part - have fun whilst doing so!”

Money raised from Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan will go directly towards the provision of community palliative care, family support services and North West Hospice’s 8-bed inpatient unit.

In 2016, over 580 patients and families were cared for by the palliative care teams at North West Hospice with the Community Palliative Care Team carrying out 3935 visit to people’s homes and other community facilities.

Bernadette McGarvey of North West Hospice said "The Coffee Morning is the biggest fundraiser of the year for North West Hospice. Funds raised will go directly towards our specialist palliative care service and to support those living with life-limiting illness in our community.

"To maintain our current level of service, we have to fundraise over €1million every year which is an ongoing huge challenge. By hosting a coffee morning you can make a difference to people’s lives and help us continue to help our community. Coffee mornings happen in all shapes and sizes: People have them in their own homes with their family and friends or in their workplaces or local communities. All you have to do is register with us at North West Hospice on (071) 9170523.

"Bewley’s will supply the coffee, will you put the kettle on?” .