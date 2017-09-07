A Leitrim woman is climbing Mt Kilimanjaro to raise fund for StepWest

A Co Leitrim woman is climbing the world's tallest freestanding mountain in a bid to raise money to help local charity, StepWest, secure vital equipment to help those with serious mobility issues.

Onesia O'Connor is part of the way through a 100% self-funded trip with all monies raised going to the charity which her mum, Kathleen O'Connor established; StepWest.

"This will be a challenging and demanding 8 day trek to summit the top of Mt Kilimanjaro (in Africa), all for of a very worthy cause," explained Onesia.

"After being diagnosed with MS over 22 years ago, my mum was able to take her first steps using the Ekso Bionic Suit in Cork in 2015. The charities mission is to bring the Ekso Bionic Suit to the West of Ireland as a shared service for anyone with impaired mobility.

"This incredible piece of technology empowers its users both physically and mentally and improves their quality of life. Currently only three of these suits reside in Ireland, none of which are based in the west.

"The Ekso Bionic Suit has been designed to support people’s training requirements following spinal cord injuries, strokes and those living with neurological conditions such as MS. A fund of €150,000 is being raised to purchase and operate the suit over the coming years."

Here is a link to a video showing the Ekso suit in action and the inspirational Kathleen, using it.

You can also donate to Onesia's fundraising climb through her Gofundme page here.