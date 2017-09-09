Three bed semi in Carrick-on-Shannon has price guide of €149,900

23 Dun Ri, Carrick-on-Shannon is a modern 3 bedroom semi-detached house with c1 BER rating in the popular Dun Ri Development located just off the N4 on outskirts of the county town.

It is within walking distance of all amenities including Tesco, Aura Leisure Centre, local schools etc.

This is a well laid out home with sitting room boasting an open fireplace, downstairs wc, open plan kitchen and dining area and patio doors to rear garden. There is a side access with gate and parking to front of property.

The property is located at the entrance to Dun Ri development.

Features:

OFCH.

Within walking distance of town centre and all amenities.

Rear garden with side entrance.

Popular residential location.

Price guide is €149,900.

For viewing arrangements contact Celia in REA Brady on 071 9622444.