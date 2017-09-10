Leitrim farmhouse offers excellent development potential

This 2-storey farmhouse at Pottore, Aughnasheelin comes to the market offering excellent development potential for any buyer with the added benefit of an option to purchase an adjoining 51 acres of land.

The house itself which is sited on approx 0.5 acre of land is in need of modernisation throughout and also has large outbuildings included in the sale.



Situated in a quiet mountainside setting the property is ideally suited for those wishing to own a home in a remote picturesque setting and yet only 7km from the nearest town of Ballinamore.

Accommodation comprises; living room (open fireplace), kitchen, toilet & No.3 bedrooms.

AMV: €45,000

Features:

Option to purchase adjoining farm land comprising of approx 51 acres

Elevated mountainside setting

Excellent development potential

Remote rural setting and yet only 7km from nearest town of Ballinamore

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com