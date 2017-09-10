Connacht Property Auction includes two homes in Leitrim

The Connacht Property Auction will hold their second to last public auction event of the year on Thursday, September 14 at 7pm in The Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork.

The auction will offer properties for sale from across Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon. Brian Christy, Sales Manager from The Connacht Property Auction noted, “our last auction on July 4 was hugely successful with 93% of lots sold. Furthermore, a number of the properties which were not sold at the auction, have since been sold via our online auction. Our online auctions are running continuously and are a great option for homeowners looking to sell their properties at market value in a secure manner and within a reasonable timeframe.” Mr. Christy went on to say “we are currently taking entries for our online auctions and upcoming public auction in November. We invite homeowners to speak to us now if they want maximum exposure with no upfront costs to pay.”

Some properties of note on www.connachtrpropertyauction.ie are:

Glostermin, Gorvagh, Leitrim

Offered at bids over €90,000 in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore

This 3 bedroom bungalow comes to the market offering endless potential for any buyer. Ideally a family or retirement home the property together with detached garage is sited on 1 acre of land. Located appox. 2km from the historic village of Fenagh the property is also within walking distance of a number of fishing lakes including Lough Rowan & Seltan. Some of the many features are a large detached garage and an attic area that is suitable for conversion (subject to planning permission).

Strattrissaun North and Strattrissaun South, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim

Offered at bids over €65,000 in partnership with Bernadette Gallagher Auctioneers, Carrick-on-Shannon.

C. 15 acres of land that is divided into two lots, with three stables as well as an impressive road frontage this land has a lot to offer any potential buyers. There is also potential for planning permission for 2 houses on the property.

Contact The Connacht Property Auction on 091 882 121 orwww.connachtpropertyauction.ie.