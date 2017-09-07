412 fewer people on the live register in Leitrim says FG

There are 412 fewer people on the Live Register in Co. Leitrim now compared to this time last year, a Fine Gael Sligo - Leitrim Fine Gael TD has said.

This comes as the number of people signing on the Live Register last month fell to the lowest level since September 2008.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin said: “The number of people on the Live Register in Leitrim has fallen by 412 or 15% since this time last year.

“Since Fine Gael launched the Action Plan for Jobs in February 2012, the number signing on has decreased locally by 35% or 1,236 people.

“Statistics can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country. Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives in this constituency.

“We are committed to rewarding work and encouraging enterprise and ensuring that all parts of Ireland share prosperity and economic growth.”

In addition, the CSO said the number of persons signing on the Live Register in August is down 51,762 or 16.4% on the same time last year.

In August the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%. Employment has grown strongly since the jobless rate peaked at 15.2% in 2012.

The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseeker's benefit or jobseeker's allowance.