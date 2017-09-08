Today's death notices - Friday, September 8

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Philip McGuinness, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Philip McGuinness, Carrowrevagh, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Reposing at his home today, Friday, September 8, from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghameehan on Saturday morning for 11am. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private to family on Saturday morning please.

Marie McDonagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Marie McDonagh, née Tumulty, London and Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Coolfore, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on August 24th 2017, peacefully, following a prolonged illness, and surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Peter, Stephen and Paul, daughters-in-law Tracy and Vicky and Stephen’s partner Sarah, grandchildren Michael, Summer, Holly and Lucy, brother Jimmy, sisters Bernie, Vera and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle this morning, Friday, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Josephine Cummins, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins, nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary on Monday, September 4, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May they rest in peace.