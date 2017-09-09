Vintage Clubs to tour North Leitrim this Sunday

Fans of vintage vehicles will want to make their way to Glenfarne's Rainbow, Ballroom of Romance this Sunday, September 10.

There will be some wonderful vintage motors on display on Sunday at 10.30am.

The Rolls Royce Enthusiast Club (Scottish Section) are set to meet up with the Breffni Vintage Club and the North West Vintage and Heritage Club. The group from Scotland will be visiting the Rainbow at 10.30am to see the showband exhibition.

Francis White will then show them around the historic Glenfarne Railway Station.

They will then move on to Hamilton's Castle in Manorhamilton where they will meet with the North West Vintage and Heritage Club.

Lunch will be at the Tea Shed, Glencar with a visit to Glencar Waterfall afterwards.

It promises to be an exciting and colourful day out and not to be missed!