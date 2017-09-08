Cllr Mulvey says more investment is needed for social housing across Co Leitrim

While welcoming the recent social housing funding allocation for Carrick-on-Shannon, Sinn Féin Cllr Caroline Mulvey asked "what about the rest of the county?"

"Clearly Carrick-on-Shannon needs more social housing," but she asked "What about the rest of the county?

“Doesn’t the rest of our towns and villages deserve investment like this to help them grow and prosper.

“As everyone knows there is a housing crisis in the country and it is not just in Dublin and the other big cities. There is a major shortage of housing in Leitrim both private rental and council accommodation. There may be lots of vacant properties in some towns but the reality is they are not being rented out.

“The recent imitative by Kiltyclogher in getting families to move to the village is an example to every other town and village in the county. There is no reason why it couldn’t be repeated throughout the county.

“Rural schools and football teams are scraping the barrel to find numbers in order to survive, we need to attract more people into the county but we cannot do that without houses and homes for these people to live in."