OPW Minister of State says no statutory body will be put over the Shannon

Despite calls for a single body to be given statutory responsibility over the Shannon River, Minister of State at the OPW, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, said he will not do this.

Addressing a meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon last week, the Minister, who has responsibility for Flood Relief, said that appointing a single statutory body over the waterway would result in numerous legal challenges which, he maintained, would delay much needed flood relief works for years.

"If I got a single authority in place I will be hit by legal battles and it would hold up anything being done on the Shannon," he warned.

Currently the Office of Public Works is the lead agency in dealing with the Shannon but there are numerous bodies with a vested interest in the River including the ESB and Inland Waterways.