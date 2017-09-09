Blueway Walk in Leitrim for Irish Hospice Foundation

Why not get up and get out and take part in a walk for a really good cause this Sunday, September 10.

The 'Walk the Blueway via the Boardwalk' starts at the Mayflower in Drumshanbo to Beirnes in Battlebridge, incorporating the new Boardwalk at Acres Lake.

Registration in The Mayflower from 11am with walk commencing at 12. €10 per adult, €5 per child and €20 per family.

Refreshments afterwards in Beirnes.

Bus available for return to Drumshanbo.