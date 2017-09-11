Status Yellow rain warning remains in effect for Leitrim today

Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Co Leitrim today, Monday, September 11.

The warning was issued for Counties, Leitrim, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo yesterday and will remain in place until lunchtime today. Heavy rain or showers expected, with accumulations of 30 to 50 mm, with the highest totals on mountains.

Met Éireann say showers will become isolated by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty northwest wind, moderating later in the day.