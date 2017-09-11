Deadline for entries for 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is fast approaching

Top illusionist David Meade has joined BT Ireland in urging students from across the country to submit an entry for the 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), ahead of the fast approaching deadline of September 25, 2017.

The exhibition, now in its 54th year, is one of the largest and longest running STEM events in the world. The theme for BTYSTE 2018 is ‘It Starts Here’ highlighting and celebrating the role the Exhibition can play in captivating a love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and help nurture Ireland’s leaders of tomorrow. Signifying the beginning of opportunities for young people at the exhibition, they can express their interest in STEM and demonstrate their creativity by turning their ideas into reality outside of a classroom setting.

David Meade, a BTYSTE ambassador, said: “The exhibition can be the starting point of a bright and brilliant future for many and it allows young people to really develop their imaginations and interest in STEM subjects, which is extremely important. I would strongly urge both students and teachers alike to get involved, and to work together to submit an entry before the deadline of September 25th.”

BT Ireland has also reinforced its commitment to support schools from across Ireland to enter this year’s exhibition with a free travel and accommodation grant. All schools on application can qualify for the grant, which means that schools that are located over 70km from the RDS, where the exhibition is held, are eligible to apply for a grant of €150 per individual entry or €300 for a group entry, up to a maximum of €1,500 per school. In 2017, BT provided more than €75,000 in grant funding to 133 schools across Ireland, bringing the total financial support since 2006 to almost €725,000.

The BT grant offers more incentives for the competition and allows an ever-increasing number of young people from both rural and urban areas to participate in, and benefit from the exhibition. The accommodation grant serves to support the regionalisation of talent and STEM investment across the country.

Head of BTYSTE, Mari Cahalane, said, “Getting involved in the BTYSTE is simple; students have the choice to either enter as an individual or in a group and entries can be made in any one of four categories. The categories include: technology, social and behavioural science, biological and ecological science, or chemical, physical and mathematical. Students are asked to upload a one-page proposal outlining their idea to www.btyoungscientist.com”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from the 10th - 13th January 2018 at the RDS in Dublin. The exhibition offers one of the most coveted awards for participants, with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 140 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

In addition, the overall winner will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in 2018 which is taking place in Dublin.

For more information on the exhibition and for details on how to enter, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com or follow BTYSTE on Facebook and Twitter.