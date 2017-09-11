And the winner of Co Leitrim's Best Pint of Guinness is.......
So now we know where to get the Best Pint of Guinness in Co Leitrim.
The votes are finally in and the search for Co Leitrim's Best Pint of Guinness is now officially over.
With thousands casting their votes over the last 6 days we can now announce the overall winner is.....
The Clubhouse Bar, Dromahair!
Congratulations to the management and staff at The Clubhouse, you were clear winners securing 36% of the overall vote.
Thank you to everyone who entered and especially to those who took their time to cast their vote.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on