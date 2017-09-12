Spot flooding, gale gusts and cool weather....yes the Summer is officially over

Today will begin dry in most places but Met Éireann say cloud will increase. Rain and strong winds will arrive in the west during the late morning and this will quickly spread during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy for a time too with the chance of spot flooding. Southwest winds will be very strong with gale gusts. Feeling cool and blustery everywhere. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. A clearance will follow from the west during the evening and winds will moderate.