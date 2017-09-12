Deluxe apartment in a highly sought area in Leitrim

This superbly located, 1st floor, 3 bed, duplex apartment at Boderg, Shannon Court, Carrick-on-Shannon is situated in one of the most attractive and sought after residential complexes in Carrick-on-Shannon and comes complete with own tennis court!

There is an external stairway to the apartment's own door with secure parking.



It is situated in a town centre location and boasts manicured communal lawns and gardens.

Shannon Court has a high percentage of owner occupiers and long term renters.

It is an xcellent location for Owner Occupiers, for vacation use or for investors wishing to lease out.

Contact Farrell Property Group, Carrick-onShannon, Co Leitrim, Phone: 071 9620976.