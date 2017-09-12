Leitrim Macra members hoping to plough their way to victory at the National Championships

Leitrim Macra has over the years supported and promoted its close and strong links with the National Ploughing Championships. This year Leitrim Macra boasts of not one , not two but three finalists who will battle it out in their respective categories in Tullamore Co Offally from September 19 to 21.

The three lads from Carrigallen Macra are just itching to bring home the title to 'Lovely Leitrim'. They are:

Name: Brian Kiernan

Age: 20 years old

Ploughing Class: loy digging.

Previous ploughing achievements :None to date

When you joined Macra: 2015 - one of the original founding members

Why you joined Macra: Joined for the craic and there was not much else to do

Best Macra experience: Taking part in South Leitrim's fundraiser "I'm a celebrity get me out of here"

Name: Andrew McGovern

Age: 27 years old

Ploughing Class: Under 28 Junior 2 Furrow Conventional ploughing

Previous ploughing achievement: Fifth place in all Ireland 2 furrow under 28 junior 2015

When did you join Macra: Joined Macra 12 months ago

Why did you Join Macra: I joined Macra because it is good for young People with farming interests to have a group that can meet up, socialize with. I also like that Macra are involved in fundraising for worthy causes. It is also good that if there is new schemes or changes it can be discussed.

Best Macra experience: Farm skills this year as it was a good craic competing against the other teams and got to Learn new fencing techniques.

Name: Stephen Dolan

Age: 19 years old

Ploughing Class: Novice 2 furrow conventional junior representing Carrigallen Marca.

Previous Ploughing Achievements: won both my classes three years in row in Leitrim.

When did you Join Macra: 2015 , one of the original founding members

Why did you join Macra: I Joined Macra for the social life good nights out and day's out meeting new people.

Best Macra experience: The mock wedding and day float in Margaret New Orleans festival with tractor and trailer and we all went back to the Macra caravan in town

Leitrim Macra would like to wish the lads the very best of luck in the forthcoming competitions.