Sligo train delayed after truck hits Carrick railway bridge

The Sligo to Connolly Station train was delayed after a bridge was struck by a vehicle this morning.

The 11am train was delayed by up to 35 minutes after the railway bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon was hit by a truck.

So far this year there have been 65 bridge strikes, with the highest increase recorded along the Dart line in Dublin.

Ironically, Iarnród Éireann is currently in the process of seeking solutions to reduce the instances of railway bridges being struck by trucks.

Just last week they tweeted the following:

Iarnród Éireann‏ @IrishRail

Do you have an innovative solution to prevent trucks hitting bridges, then we want to hear from you http://www.irishrail.ie/news/bridgestrikes-enterpriseireland … @Entirl