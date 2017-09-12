Research into Leitrim men who served in the British Services during WW1 and WW2

Ray Spence, a researcher for both the Ulster Aviation Society and HMS Caroline which are both in Northern Ireland, is trying to research the input from County Leitrim of the many men that served in any of the following British Services in World War 1 and World War 2, namely the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS), Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and Royal Air Forces (RAF) in World War 1 and the Fleet Air Arm Royal Navy (FAA) and RAF in World War 2.

He is also interested in anyone that also served in the Royal Navy, Merchant Marine in both WW1 and WW2.

"My intention is to start a database which would eventually be available to everyone through the Island of Ireland. I know several individual people have started a database, but my intention is to have one at both the Ulster Aviation Society's museum near Lisburn and also on board HMS Caroline in Belfast, that can be seen by visitors form throughout the Island of Ireland."

If you have information that can help Ray with his enquiries, contact him on the following email: rmpmonkeys@hotmail.co.uk

Thank you.