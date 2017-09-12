Carrick Cares Day held in Lough Key Forest Park

Carrick branch of Inland Waterways Association of Ireland (I.W.A.I.) held its 6th annual Carrick Cares Day on August 26, 2017. The event has grown from entertaining 12 guests with special needs in 2012 to 76 this year.

Lough Key Forest Park is the perfect venue for such an event with Tree Top Walks, games and fishing – just three of the many activities we organised for our guests.

Bodo Funke and his staff were on hand to teach those who wanted to fish and as in previous years this turned out to be a huge success.

Many took the opportunity to take a trip around the lake in boats which were crewed by members of I.W.A.I. Those who use wheelchairs were able to avail of the specially adapted “wheelie boats.”

There was no fear of anyone going hungry with barbecue, teas and coffees on offer all day.

We were honoured that one of the founder members of Irish Wheelchair Association, Oliver Murphy was able to join us this year in Lough Key. Oliver travelled to Lough Key with a group from Drogheda Irish Wheelchair Association. We are very lucky in I.W.A.I. to have some members of the Association who are amazing musicians and provide music and a sing song each year for Carrick Cares Day.

I.W.A.I. Carrick Branch are already looking forward to organising next year’s Carrick Cares Day.