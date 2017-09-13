Teachers proud of their Junior Cert students

ASTI President Ger Curtin has sent a message of congratulations to all of the students receiving their Junior Certificate results today.

“Each set of results represents a unique set of talents, abilities, skills and interests, and it is this uniqueness that we are celebrating today.”

“The Junior Cert is an important milestone for students and provides invaluable guidance about each student’s interests and strengths as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and beyond. Parents, students and teachers appreciate the fact that the Junior Cert is an independent and objective statement of learning half way through their second-level education.”

In a message to students, the ASTI President said: “Regardless of individual grades, today you have in your hand your first State Exam Certificate. Well done. Your teachers are proud of you. I would encourage all students to celebrate in a safe manner. If you are celebrating with your friends make sure your parents are involved in your plans.”