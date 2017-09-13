New students begin IT Sligo journey

IT Sligo welcomed 1,200 new full-time students to its Induction programme last Monday as the 2017/18 academic year began in earnest.

The new students are taking courses across the Institute’s three Schools of Learning: Engineering & Design, Science and Business & Social Sciences) were welcomed by the President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack.

“This is an exciting moment – an exciting chapter – in your lives,” Dr McCormack told the students in the during his opening address at the Institute’s Knocknarea Arena.

“The staff of IT Sligo are very excited about helping you get the most from this journey.

“Your IT Sligo journey is also is also going to be a time when you will make life long friends – and maybe even partners! They may already be seated beside you. You just don’t know it yet. Get to know your classmates. As well as a friendship network, they will also provide an important support network for you during your time here.”

IT Sligo’s new intake includes more than 350 international students. This includes a record number of Canadian students (50), as well as the college’s first student from Indonesia. Maria Tamtomo Putri is beginning IT Sligo’s BA (Hons) in Architectural Design course. Induction 2017 at IT Sligo is packed with range of activities, talks and induction events for the students – which are designed to help new students make a smooth transition into college life.

The Institute’s new students were also joined by well known Social Media vlogger James Kavanagh, who was on campus this week to give his unique ‘take’ on student life at IT Sligo.

As well as welcoming IT Sligo’s new full-time students, the Institute held a separate Induction event on Friday, September 8, for its distance learners who form a core part of IT Sligo’s student popluation.

With more than 2000 IT Sligo students currently studying online, distance learners make up one third of the Institute’s entire student population. About 450 new online students came to campus for a series of orientation events and talks to help introduce them to their new college.