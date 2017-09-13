Education Minister congratulates over 61,000 students

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton T.D, congratulated over 61,000 (61,654) students on receiving their provisional Junior Certificate/Cycle results today. “I wish to congratulate all those who receiving their results today. Today marks the completion of your junior cycle and it is a proud moment for yourselves, your parents and your teachers. Today you are seeing the well deserved results of all the hours of hard work and dedication that have gone into preparing for your exams.”

2017 marks the first year that English was examined under the new Framework for Junior Cycle. The grading system for English is different to other subjects this year in that, rather than the old ‘A, B, C’ grade format, students will be awarded one of six grade descriptors, from ‘Distinction’ to ‘Not Graded’. Speaking about these changes the Minister said, “It is positive and encouraging to see the changes to the Junior Cycle coming to fruition. Students who received their results today are the first to benefit from this new broader assessment process.”

Changes to Junior Cycle subjects are being implemented on a phased basis with both grading systems appearing together until 2021 at which time the last of the revised Junior Cycle subjects will be examined.

This year will also mark the first year that students will be awarded a Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA), arising from the new Framework. The JCPA will replace the current Junior Certificate which students receive. The JCPA, which will be issued to students by their schools towards the end of this year, will report on all elements of assessment and will record students’ achievements both in State Examinations and in Classroom Based Assessments, Short Courses, Priority Learning Units and Other Areas of Learning.

The Minister stated that “I recently launched new specifications for Junior Cycle Irish, Modern Foreign Languages and Visual Art which will be taught in schools from this month. The new area of learning entitled Wellbeing is also being introduced this month. The awarding of the new Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement later this year will mark a further important milestone on the journey of Junior Cycle reform”.

The Minister concluded by congratulating students, parents and teachers and saying that he hoped students celebrated their results responsibly with their family and friends.

Results are available in schools today and online at www.examinations.ie